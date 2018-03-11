Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises 1.3% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE LNC) opened at $78.71 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17,700.00, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Lincoln National announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 102,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,671,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $147,243.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,701.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,644. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

