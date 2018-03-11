Lightbridge (LTBR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News stories about Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lightbridge earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.8723703043491 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ LTBR) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 528,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,631. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $17.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear fuel technology company. The Company participates in the nuclear power industry in the United States and internationally. Its segments include nuclear fuel technology business and nuclear energy consulting business. The nuclear fuel technology business develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors; generates nuclear energy and the amount of nuclear waste on a per-megawatt-hour basis, and enhances reactor safety and the proliferation resistance of spent fuel.

