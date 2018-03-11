Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Craig Hallum currently has a $200.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital set a $158.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright set a $159.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $176.04. 349,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3,720.00, a P/E ratio of 345.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $177.78.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 3,417 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $529,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 3,335 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $536,601.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,890 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,270. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after buying an additional 159,201 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

