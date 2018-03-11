Life Storage Inc (LSI) Holdings Lowered by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,612 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Sunday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Life Storage Inc ( NYSE LSI ) opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,754.31, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.46 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

