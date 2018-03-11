Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,462 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group were worth $173,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 126,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,215,000. Manikay Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group ( NASDAQ LSXMA ) opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14,592.27, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $152,142.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

