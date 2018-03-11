Liberty Latin America (LILA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Liberty Latin America to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Latin America and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 2 3 1 0 1.83 Liberty Latin America Competitors 573 1806 2008 70 2.35

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Liberty Latin America’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America Competitors -314.55% -2.07% -8.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $3.59 billion N/A -4.27 Liberty Latin America Competitors $27.01 billion $2.34 billion -172.50

Liberty Latin America’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Latin America rivals beat Liberty Latin America on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company. The Company is focused on offering communications and entertainment services that deliver to residential and business customers include video, broadband Internet, telephony and mobile services. The Company offers a triple play of bundled services of digital video, Internet and telephony in one subscription. The Company’s business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology (IT) solutions. It also operates an extensive sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects.

