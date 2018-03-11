Liberty Interactive (QVCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Liberty Interactive have rallied 22.8% outperforming the industry’s growth of 15.9%, in the past six months. Ushering in furher good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. Growth was witnessed across all major segments. Moreover, the buyout of HSN has boosted the company’s online portfolio. Its QVC unit, now the third-largest online site, has benefitted from the surge in online sales with growing adoption of high-end smartphones in the U.S. We are also positive on the company's expansion efforts. In the reported quarter, the QVC International segment accounted for almost 28% of QVC's revenues. However, Liberty Interactive’s operations remain susceptible to adverse foreign currency movements and rapid technological changes.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QVCA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Interactive from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Interactive from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of Liberty Interactive ( NASDAQ QVCA ) opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Liberty Interactive has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12,519.93, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,765 shares of Liberty Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $99,320.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVCA. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Liberty Interactive by 44.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Liberty Interactive by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Interactive by 43.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,512,000 after acquiring an additional 924,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Interactive Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

