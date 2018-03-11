Leju (LEJU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Leju (LEJU) opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Leju worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited is an online to offline (O2O), real estate services provider in China. The Company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications.

