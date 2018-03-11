ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Leju (LEJU) opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.99.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Leju (LEJU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/leju-leju-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-strong-sell.html.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited is an online to offline (O2O), real estate services provider in China. The Company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.