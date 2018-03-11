Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 851,154 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $57,027,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,374,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,098,133. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,758,309. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ AGIO) opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,812.60, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $85.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 731.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

