LATOKEN Hits Market Cap of $18.26 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $76,847.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, BigONE, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00971511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00173831 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,839,404 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is sale.latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LAToken is a blockchain platform for tokenization and trading of real assets globally using cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies will be widely used in the real economy. Cryptoholders will buy real assets using cryptocurrencies. Asset owners will unlock the value of assets by selling their tokenized fractions to cryptoholders. Tokenized Apple and Amazon shares, real estate ETFs and commodities (silver, gold, oil) are already traded at the LAT platform. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, EtherDelta, BigONE and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

