Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Lannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Lannett (NYSE LCI) traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lannett has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $616.85, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.92 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,171,269 shares in the company, valued at $104,323,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lannett by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lannett by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

