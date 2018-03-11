Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) opened at $7.96 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 60,455 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/landscape-capital-management-l-l-c-purchases-shares-of-60455-reto-eco-solutions-inc-reto.html.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on manufacturing and distributing of eco-friendly construction materials such as aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles, made from mining waste or iron tailings and fly-ash, as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO).

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.