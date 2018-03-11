Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $471,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,844.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $692,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,786,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,636,000 after purchasing an additional 627,695 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( NYSE:LYV ) opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9,378.01, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

