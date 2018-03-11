Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $79,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ LAMR ) opened at $67.28 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,610.80, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $313,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,058.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

