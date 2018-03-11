Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 624,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,685. The stock has a market cap of $2,802.48, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

