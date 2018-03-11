Kohl's (KSS) Shares Gap Up to $62.19

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.48, but opened at $62.19. Kohl's shares last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 4068213 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Kohl's in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10,579.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. analysts anticipate that Kohl's Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Kohl's news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $224,716.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kohl's by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 680,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl's by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,081,000 after buying an additional 130,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl's by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,834,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after buying an additional 377,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kohl's by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,553,000 after buying an additional 123,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth $133,005,000.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

