Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. ( BAH ) opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,751.75, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 50.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $40,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 22,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $910,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,131 shares of company stock worth $6,116,525. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

