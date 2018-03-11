Koch Industries Inc. Purchases New Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,637,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,876 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 8.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,346,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,596,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,995 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,500,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 428,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,856,000 after purchasing an additional 410,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $373,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $1,242,786. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE NEM) opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20,117.34, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently -311.09%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

