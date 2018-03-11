Koch Industries Inc. Grows Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 399,627 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 169,045 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 740,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $271,987.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 29,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $810,120.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,028 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,227 shares of company stock worth $2,458,801. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

