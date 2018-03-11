KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get KKR & Co. L.P. alerts:

KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $18,590.00, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. KKR & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00802265219443134%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $31,247,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 47,750,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,643,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 59.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,153,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,448,000 after acquiring an additional 801,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,215,000 after acquiring an additional 844,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/kkr-co-l-p-kkr-cut-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.