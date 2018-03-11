Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,932 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,932 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ( NYSE AHT ) opened at $6.51 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $634.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Ashford Hospitality Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

