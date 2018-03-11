Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,802 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDC Partners by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. MDC Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. research analysts anticipate that MDC Partners Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MDC Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/kennedy-capital-management-inc-acquires-35802-shares-of-mdc-partners-inc-mdca.html.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.