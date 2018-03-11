Kendall Capital Management Takes $1.04 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,102.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Magna International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

