Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,340 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,748,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,185,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,994,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $222,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,696.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $75,270.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,331 shares of company stock valued at $576,523. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. ( RHP ) opened at $77.69 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,977.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

