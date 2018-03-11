Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $2,397,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,891,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,764,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,324.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,638 shares of company stock worth $18,537,123 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE DAL) opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39,650.75, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

