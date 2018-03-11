Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Potlatch Co. (PCH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the third quarter worth $142,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the third quarter worth $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Potlatch by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Potlatch from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 15,150 shares of Potlatch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $772,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 98,939 shares of Potlatch stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $5,046,878.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,566,098. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ PCH) opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,052.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. Potlatch Co. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 55.47%. equities analysts forecast that Potlatch Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp, formerly Potlatch Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

