Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 170,273 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atlantica Yield from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC ( AY ) opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,961.25, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.57%.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

