Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “$9.00” Price Target for THL Credit (TCRD)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of THL Credit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Securities lowered their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. THL Credit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

THL Credit (TCRD) opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.19, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. research analysts predict that THL Credit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is presently -449.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in THL Credit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in THL Credit by 11.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in THL Credit by 7.6% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 147,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in THL Credit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 623,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

