Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have $15.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY ) traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $5,425.08, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. provides environmental and recycling plants, industrial plants, precision machinery, industrial robots and infrastructure equipment. The Company’s leisure and power products business includes motorcycles under the Kawasaki brand. It operates through eight segments: Ship & Offshore Structure, which is engaged in the construction and sale of ships and other vessels; Rolling Stock, which produces and sells rolling stock and snow plows; Aerospace, which produces and sells aircraft; Gas Turbines & Machinery, which produces and sells jet engines and prime movers, among others; Plant & Infrastructure, which produces and sells industrial equipment and environmental equipment, among others; Motorcycle & Engine, which produces and sells motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, among others; Precision Machinery, which is engaged in the production and sale of industrial hydraulic products and industrial robots, and Other, which includes commercial activities.

