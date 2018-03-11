JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,864 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,653,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 863,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,109,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at $87.28 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $72,442.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

