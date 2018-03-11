Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,520,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Midcap Value Index comprises 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index were worth $402,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,181,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,504,000 after purchasing an additional 879,812 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 569,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 386,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 172.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 161,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (NYSEARCA IWS) opened at $89.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Midcap Value Index has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $10,770.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

