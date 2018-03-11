Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $73,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13,039.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 338,320,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,320,000 after acquiring an additional 335,745,268 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,771,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,090,000 after acquiring an additional 969,828 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,096,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,298,000 after acquiring an additional 915,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,333,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,235,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,062,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA VTI) opened at $143.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $118.89 and a 52 week high of $146.87. The company has a market cap of $97,160.00 and a PE ratio of 19.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

