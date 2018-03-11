Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.5910019091825 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,000. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $35,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 27,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $537,858.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

