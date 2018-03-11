John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “John Wiley & Sons, which has outpaced the industry in the past six months, is metamorphosing into a more digital-service oriented company. Moreover, it is focusing on building a more favorable product mix as digital services/products generate higher margins and are likely to offset the waning print revenues. Recently, the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter. The company’s Research division once again turned out to be the top performer. Results were also driven by gains from Atypon’s buyout. However, the company continues to face weak demand for printed books. In fact, the company expects the overall business to be steady but softness in print book markets will continue to persist. In fiscal 2018, the company expects adjusted earnings at constant currency to decline by low-single digits.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JW.A. ValuEngine upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on John Wiley & Sons from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wiley & Sons currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

John Wiley & Sons ( JW.A ) opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3,702.00, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.02. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.05 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

