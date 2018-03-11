John B. Hess Sells 51,014 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES) Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 51,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $2,480,810.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,192,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hess Corp. (NYSE HES) opened at $48.46 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.88%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Hess by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Hess by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “John B. Hess Sells 51,014 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/john-b-hess-sells-51014-shares-of-hess-corp-hes-stock.html.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.