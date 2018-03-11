Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ciena (CIEN)

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $31.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ciena to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena (CIEN) opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Ciena has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3,903.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $72,105.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,623.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $52,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,743 shares of company stock worth $4,934,751. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 639,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ciena by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ciena by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ciena (CIEN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/jefferies-group-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-ciena-cien.html.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.