Jefferies Group LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 151,429 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,507,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 825,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,525.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith P. Onderdonk sold 4,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $104,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at $668,754.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $225,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) opened at $23.60 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,448.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

