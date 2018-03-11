Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 19,489 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,596,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,583 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,673,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,381,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,019 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE RCI) opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23,531.96, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. Bank of America began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

