JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946,255 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 344,896 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for 1.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC's holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $32,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) opened at $34.32 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. The Company is focused on the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Its assets consist of office, multifamily and retail properties. It operates through three segments: offices, multifamily and other. The Company's assets are located primarily within submarkets in the District of Columbia and in the infill, Metro-served submarkets outside of Washington, DC.

