Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 116,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,470,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,571,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.15, for a total value of $27,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $1,257,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,058 shares of company stock worth $2,880,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8,830.00, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

