James Christopher Hunt Purchases 125,000 Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ MMAC) opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.83. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

MMA Capital Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MMA Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MMA Capital Management by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

