Jack in the Box (JACK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s shares underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s limited international presence is a disadvantage and could hurt its competitive position. Comps at Qdoba brand had suffered due to poor restaurant level execution. A soft industry backdrop continues to hurt sales too. Pre-opening costs, promotional activity and labor expenses have also been weighing on margins. Yet, we believe, Jack in the Box’s premium and value offerings, focus on menu innovation, franchising and delivery should aid in spurring growth. Efforts to reinvigorate Qdoba along with management’s plan of even considering alternatives to the brand bode well too. Still, increased competition in breakfast and lunch day parts remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. SunTrust Banks set a $109.00 target price on Jack in the Box and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of Jack in the Box ( JACK ) traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 981,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,365. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $2,641.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $45,998.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock worth $1,619,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

