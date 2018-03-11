iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Holdings Increased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Index makes up about 1.3% of HPM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA IWM) opened at $158.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $41,400.00 and a P/E ratio of 39.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

