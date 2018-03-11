iShares Inc. (URTH) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Shares of iShares Inc. (URTH) opened at $90.28 on Friday. iShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

