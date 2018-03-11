iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Stake Lowered by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 33,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA HYG) opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,990.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

