Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) Shares Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,042,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,826,000 after buying an additional 601,574 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,768,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,332,000 after buying an additional 1,609,472 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,687,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,157,000 after buying an additional 208,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,735,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,831,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after buying an additional 354,895 shares during the period.

Shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) opened at $106.37 on Friday. Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $1,920.01 and a 1-year high of $2,156.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2351 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

