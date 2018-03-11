IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.78 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $34.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00014765 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bitfinex, Coinone and Binance. In the last week, IOTA has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00970704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00086936 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00174829 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

RChain (RHOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015494 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OKEx, Coinone, Exrates, Bitfinex, Binance and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

