Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ IONS) opened at $52.98 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $155,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,652.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

