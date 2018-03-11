Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 186.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,901,058,000 after buying an additional 5,275,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,998 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,692,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $434.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.76.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 18,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.68, for a total transaction of $7,716,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,231,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 964 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.60, for a total value of $413,170.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened at $440.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.46 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50,730.00, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

