Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 728,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,319,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.91% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc, formerly PDI, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management.

